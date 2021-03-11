The NRM Vice Chairperson Haj Moses Kigongo has intervened in the fight between the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga and the government Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa.

On Wednesday, there was a heated argument between Nankabirwa and Kadaga as they traded accusations on the floor of parliament.

However, in a statement released on Thursday evening, Kigongo who is also the chairperson of the NRM national disciplinary committee said it was wrong to drag the party’s CEC into the parliamentary debate on the election of the next speaker.

“It is my considered opinion that democracy is exercised reasonably while conducting matters of national importance. Parliament has its mechanism for the election of a speaker,”Kigongo said.

According to the NRM vice chairman, the ruling party has its own mechanisms of conducting business, citing the party’s code of conduct that prohibits a member or leader from using a wrong forum in addressing pertinent issues.

“Institutions of government namely the executive, judiciary and legislature must highly be respected and guarded,” he noted.

Kigongo urged leaders and members of the general public to desist from any acts that are disrespectful and put down the image of the ruling party and institutions of government.

During the Wednesday parliamentary session, Nankabirwa who openly professed her support for Jacob Oulanyah in the race for speakership said the 2016 CEC decision in which it was allegedly agreed that Oulanyah stands down for Kadaga and that the latter returns the favour this time round still stands.

“What I posted(in a what’s app group) was a reminder of the CEC decision of 2016 where CEC persuaded Honourable Oulanyah to step down for Right Honourable Rebecca Kadaga. It will remain on record there were negotiations that time, there will be negotiations even this time. We are in multiparty elections and the parties have a say,”Nankabirwa said.

In response, Kadaga accused Nankabirwa of bringing party business in state duties.

“I don’t think CEC has a right to bind a future Parliament before even they are elected. That is totally undemocratic. Stop talking about CEC here,”Kadaga said.