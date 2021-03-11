Odong Stanley also known as MC Ollo, the host of NBS youth voice show, a popular teen and youth edutainment show that runs Saturday is featuring in a mini tv series called Suubi-the shattered dream.

The show premiered of the Century Cinemax on Saturday.

The TV series scripts rotates around a young teenage girl called “Suubi” who has dreams of becoming a great singer. Suubi links up with a group of girls from well off families who are introduce her to alcohol and party life. These teenagers connect her to a famous icon “Ollo” who drugs her and gets her pregnant.

The series also features young stars like Vannisha Mutoni, a popular actress and student at MUK, DJ El Nico, a popular radio and events DJ with next radio, Mahanny Maf, a dancer and MC, Bill Dan, a tv show host, Mitchy, a popular vocal artist from akadope stars, Jackline Mutoni, Brian and many more.

The premier that happened on Saturday was hosted by the co host of youth voice, Shakira Ibrahim, Tnation co host Aamito Esther and Teenz crown co host Ruth Akainjuka.

The premier was full of life, glitz and glam as many icons and actors showcased style and fashion.