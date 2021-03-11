The chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Justice Simon Byabakama, has asked former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine to stop misleading the public with fake Declaration Results Forms which he failed to table before the Supreme Court.

Byabakama made the remarks following Kyagulanyi’s call for peaceful demonstrations to oppose Museveni’s victory in the last general election claiming that the poll was characterised by a lot of irregularities including vote rigging among others.

Kyagulanyi said that the DR forms, when tallied, clearly indicate that he won the January 14th election with 54.19 percent although the Electoral Commission announced President Museveni winner with 58.64%. Kyagulanyi, according to EC, scored 34.83%.

But Byabakama questioned Kyagulanyi’s DR forms noting that they were only aimed at misleading Ugandans.

Byabakama insisted that Bobi Wine was defeated by president Museveni who got 58.64%, according to the official declaring forms in their possession.

“What is the basis of his claim that he won the election on the account of what is contained in the DR forms which he has?whereas the DR forms in our possession show a different picture,”he said.

Byabakama noted that Kyagulanyi would have presented those declaration forms before the Supreme Court as evidence rather than parading them before the media and his supporters.

“If he felt strongly that indeed he won the election, why didn’t he utilise the opportunity of having filed the petition to the Supreme court to present these forms?”he queried.

“Every candidate obtained copies of the DR forms and from that time under the law any aggrieved person had 15 days to file a petition. Now what stopped Hon Kyagulanyi from filing these DR forms?”

Byabakama advised Kyagulanyi to desist from inciting the population to take matters into their hands after the withdrawal of a petition.