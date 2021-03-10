Uganda will today roll out the first phase of Coronavirus vaccination that will start with health workers at Mulago National Referral Hospital and Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital.

Speaking to journalists, the Health Minister, Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng said the limited initial doses will go out to the vulnerable groups because they are at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

“ The priority groups to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in a staggered manner are all health care workers, teachers, security personnel, adults aged 50 years and above and persons with underlying conditions aged below 50 years,”Aceng noted.

She added that other essential groups including airlines, media, prisoners, tour guides and operators, bankers, immigration officers, Uganda Wildlife Authority, Uganda Revenue Authority and humanitarian workers will also be considered in the first group.

Aceng, however, noted that beneficiaries will be identified using national IDs, driving licences, passports, refugee cards (for refugees) and work permits whereas others will be identified using Local Council leaders and Village Health Teams.

The minister noted that the identification documents will be important for purposes of records, follow up and reminder to receive second doses of the vaccine.

“All eligible persons will be required to sign a consent form before vaccination is given. Similar to all other vaccinations, persons who are vaccinated will be required to remain at the vaccination service point for at least 30 minutes for observation and capturing information into the District Health Information System,” she noted.

The health minister noted that a vaccination card will be issued after information has been captured and the beneficiary will be informed of the next date for the second dose.

According to Aceng, vaccination will for now be carried out by government facilities including national and regional referral hospitals, district hospitals, health centre IVs and IIIs.

Uganda has so far recorded 40,000 COVID-19 cases and 344 deaths since the first case was registered a year ago.

However, in the past two months, cases have significantly gone down.