Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has announced a national promotion named “Kyusa Levo” through which consumers around the country will stand the chance to win cash prizes worth shs 2.1 billion as part of the company’s 75th-anniversary celebrations.

Speaking at the launch, Rhona Namanya, the Spirits Marketing Manager for UBL noted the three-month promotion that will run from March 9 to June 9 is aimed at rewarding loyal customers but also to ensure they join the company in celebrating 75 years of existence.

“The year 2020 was tough for many of us as we tried to navigate the conditions brought about by the Coronavirus global pandemic. Many of us are trying to recover and need an extra boost to

‘Kyusa Levo’. As we celebrate 75 years of existence, we find it appropriate to give back to our consumers and help them achieve their ambitions through this campaign,” Namanya said.

“ We believe cash is very relevant right now, regardless of your situation. Whether you are a small business owner looking for an extra cash boost, or an individual looking to move to the next level, we all could do with a cash boost to move us forward.”

According to Hillary Baguma, the Brand Manager Mainstream Spirits, Uganda Breweries lucky customers will win cash prizes categorized as shs5000, shs7500, shs75000, shs750,000 and shs7.5 million leading up to the ultimate grand prize of shs75 million.

“I encourage all our consumers to participate in this promotion. 75 years of existence is no small achievement and we could not have done it without the support of our consumers. This is our way of spreading this celebration to our consumers. We will reward 200,000 consumers countrywide through this promotion,” he noted.

Customers were however warned to beware of fraudsters who might want to take advantage of the promotion.

“We do not require consumers to pay to receive their prizes. This promotion is open to all consumers of Uganda Waragi, V&A and Bond 7. While we encourage our customers to participate in the promotion, we urge them to drink responsibly and only adults above the age of 18 years are eligible to participate.”