Controversial pastor, Martin Ssempa, has come under sharp criticism from a section of National Unity Supporters for brushing off Robert Kyagulanyi’s claim that he won the 2021 election.

In a tweet yesterday, Ssempa wrote: “Bobi Wine false claims of winning the Ugandan election reminds me of how @realDonaldTrump was covered..this is now misinformation.”

Bobi Wine false claims of winning the Ugandan election reminds me of how @realDonaldTrump was covered..this is now misinformation pic.twitter.com/YgEGowF7pL — Martin Ssempa (@martinssempa) March 9, 2021

Ssempa tweet followed Kyagulanyi’s pronouncement yesterday that he had garnered 54.19% of the vote according to DR forms in NUP’s possession.

However several NUP supporters attacked Ssempa for the tweet.

“If I am a pastor I’d be wise enough to appreciate that my congregation is made of folks from all political parties & in respect of God, I’d shepherd His people with reverence. Showing support of a murderous regime like NRM for a pastor is regrettable however much u hate Bobi Wine,” one wrote.

Another wrote: “You Ugandan pastors do u have shares in M7??. False prophets are busy stealing Ugandans but you can boldly accuse Bobi Wine.”

Ibradagreat told Ssempa that if he wants to get a dose of more abuses, he should copy and paste the same tweet on his Facebook page.

“Truth is too strong to be hidden. The same shall be revealed someday. It’s just a matter of time,” wrote Dr Max.

Andy wrote: “This religious #DEALER Ssempa Martin is attention seeker jumping on every issue.”

Others said it was wrong for Ssempa to compare Uganda to US in terms of democracy.

“Not quite the same Donald Trump wanted to be a dictator not a president. The people spoke and he was not re elected,” wrote JulianoLucky.