While withdrawing the election petition from Supreme Court, National Unity Platform’s (NUP) principal Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine cited bias and said he was more trusting of the public to be adjudicators in the case.

He then made pronouncements both verbally and on social media that from then onwards, we were all judges in the court of public justice to decide on this election petition.

In a few days, we saw many Ugandans take on the Chief Justice title and ‘attire”, meaning the message had sunk in clearly and Ugandans were relishing a chance to decide their case.

Bobi Wine also while choosing to withdraw the petition from the supreme court accused judges of refusing to accept over 200 affidavits.

Well, problem solved, he said he would be parading all evidence denied in court to the public the next Thursday (and still he did not keep the deadline).

Yesterday, Bobi Wine and NUP paraded a litany of Declaration Forms claiming he won the presidential elections by 54%. This is after they claimed in Supreme Court that their Dr forms were confiscated, while some were at the homes of their agents who are in government custody as of today.

Well, we take it that the DR forms are back and they were handed to the public court yesterday so that we start the process of hearing the matter in the public court and taking decisions on who won.

However, while Bobi Wine tabled more evidence to the public court, he called upon the people to start peaceful protests against the winner announced by the First Respondent (Electoral Commission).

There is a need to let the public court make their decision on who won the elections, by Bobi Wine hijacking the process to make pronouncements and orders to his supporters to protest in his favor means that he is technically finding the public court biased as well.

It means that Bobi has lost trust and patience in the public court or like it is expected, he has gone to both Supreme Court and Public Court with the expectation to hear what he wants and when he wants it or else, we have no court process.

My prayer is that Bobi proceeds with sharing the new evidence on the NUP website and social media platforms as he had earlier threatened and then allows us the public court judges make an informed decision before he can make orders on street protests.

He should allow the court time to process the evidence from all parties before he again withdraws.

The writer is a civil servant and has been a Judge in the public court since the end of February