In a strange twist, political activist and academic, Dr. Stella Nyanzi has said that the opposition in Uganda needs to unite now more than ever by showing support to National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine if they are to make inroads into the fight for freedom.

Nyanzi’s comments came shortly after Kyagulanyi unveiled files of his election petition that were officially withdrawn from the Supreme Court last week.

The show of support also comes on the backdrop of heated exchanges between Nyanzi and NUP supporters on various social media platforms.

Nyanzi, over the past couple of weeks has criticised Kyagulanyi and NUP supporters, of being intolerant to those who they disagree with.

Yesterday Kyagulanyi claimed he won the January 14th election with 54.19%.

However, the Electoral Commission declared President Museveni winner of 2021 election with 58.64% while Kyagulanyi scored 34.83%.

Kyagulanyi called for a peaceful demonstration as a way of ensuring his electoral victory is accepted.

However, Police warned Kyagulanyi against inciting the public into protests asking his supporters to follow the public order management law.

Nyanzi said this is time for the opposition to come together and show support to Kyagulanyi so that Uganda is liberated from the current regime.

“I celebrate Bobi Wine’s call for peaceful protests against the excesses of dictator Museveni in Uganda. I do.His call underscores why I believe in him.This is what I admired in him as a leader in the fight for freedom in our country,”she wrote.

She applauded Kyagulanyi’s ability to galvanise masses for civil disobedience and civil action.

“I also insist that the opposition in Uganda needs to unite now more than ever, if we are to make inroads into our fight for freedom. FDC has got the longtime experience of organising and executing sustained defiance actions,”she stated.

Nyanzi said NUP has the popularity and youthful masses particularly in the capital city and other urban areas which could make the fight for freedom easy.

“Of course, all the other political parties that believe in the call for peaceful protests must be welcomed to this new phase of the struggle,”she noted.