The vaccination of health workers in Uganda will commence on Wednesday 11th, March 2021, Dr. Richard Idro, the president of Uganda Medical Association has announced.

According to a statement from Dr. Idro, the ministry of health will launch the COVID-19 vaccination at Makerere University School of Medicine and Entebbe Hospital tomorrow, starting with a few health workers.

“Vaccination for the rest of the 150,000 health workers will run from 11 – 15th March 2021,” Dr. Idro states.

He says that health workers will be given five priority days to finish their vaccination process before priority groups are vaccinated.

“Health workers in private facilities, please ensure you have registered with your respective HRs and that your names have been submitted to the respective contact persons. You can also register as an individual using the l links our secretariat circulated earlier. You will receive information directing you where to go,” Dr. Idro’s statement continues.

Vaccinations will be in public health units from Hospitals to HCIII.

However, vaccination still is under the requirement that each health personnel comes with a National Identity Card or any other form of identification.

“You will be required to sign a consent form and be observed for 30 minutes for any adverse events. You will have to receive the second dose in 8-12 weeks’ time,” Dr. Idra said.

The vaccine to be used on the health workers is the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

The Covax facility is providing Uganda with 18 million doses of which we have received 864,000 doses. MoH also received a donation of 100,000.