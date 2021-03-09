Minister for Internal Affairs, Jeje Odongo has said that government has evidence of external factors and agencies which he claims are attempting to fuel instability in the country.

Odongo said that government is however not worried, because they can handle the situation.

The Internal Affairs Minister made these remarks while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze on Tuesday.

“I have evidence of external factors and agencies. We have no reason to be unduly worried, this is a matter we can control. Indeed we will continue on the trajectory of a peaceful, growing country,” Odongo said.

Yesterday, Police director of Operations Edward Ochom, in a letter accessed by Nile Post, put all commanders on standby class one to deal with what he called ‘planned sustained demonstrations’ by opposition members especially NUP supporters that were allegedly scheduled for today.

Minister Odongo said that there is no secret in the intentions of NUP and the government is aware.

“They are still bent on trying to destabilise with an intention that President Museveni, who won the election, doesn’t swear in. These plans are masterminded by internal groups here, assisted by external groups. We are aware of these plans,” Odongo said.

Last week, Minister Jeje Odongo tabled a list of 177 missing persons before Parliament. His list was however highly contested with the MPs saying that the abducted people are more than what he released.

Odongo, while appearing on NBS Television, said that there is no contradiction in numbers because government is still processing more names.