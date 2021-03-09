Uganda Airlines has entered a partnership with Kenya’s Baobab Beach Resort that will see the national carrier fly travellers to one of the world’s greatest beach destination, Diani Beach in Kenya.

The partnership will see the two parties flag off a joint rate for travellers intending to visit the seaside.

According to the deal, the package will include return flights from Entebbe to Mombasa, cater for breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner, regular drinks and even airport transfers from Mombasa’s Moi International Airport to the resort and back.

The package also features more enticing activities like an escorted nature walk along the resort’s nature trail, Day & night entertainment by the Jambo team, and free late departure.

“Bookings will only be on a request basis and subject to flight ticket availability while guaranteed reservation will only be by advance payment. Other offers within the package include 10% discount on all water sport activities and 10% discount at the Afya Bora Spa. As Easter is around the corner, Ugandan travellers are encouraged to travel to Diani as the package offers them a considerate Easter supplement,” a statement released said.

“Flights on Uganda Airlines are in economy class and travellers are reminded to ensure that they comply with health and safety regulations both in Uganda and in Kenya on departure from Entebbe as well as when returning home. Baobab Beach Resort & Spa has cemented its reputation as the definitive all-inclusive family resort that families around Africa and beyond find paradise when looking for a family-friendly holiday retreat.”

The newly revived Uganda Airlines has positioned itself to dominate the skies, especially in Africa.

Recently, the national carrier got clearance to start flying to London and Dubai as it seeks to start long-haul flights.

The airline will operate five weekly flights from Entebbe to London daily using its Airbus A330- 800s arriving at 6:45m and departing at 9am.

The national carrier currently operates flights to Bujumbura, Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Juba, Mogadishu, and Kinshasa with its four 72- seater Bombadier CRJ9OOs that arrived earlier for shorter regional routes.

The airline is soon expected to add Johannesburg, Lusaka, Harare, Khartoum, Addis Ababa, Lagos, Accra, Goma, Lubumbashi onto their regional routes.