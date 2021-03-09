The Uganda Business and Technical Examination Board (UBTEB) has threatened to expose tertiary institutions that give false information to students over transcripts.

According to the board,there are some heads of centres who have not paid up their commitments at the board and lie students that the board has not issued transcripts and certificates.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, the board said since 2016, it issues transcripts on the day of release of examinations results adding that as of today, it is on record that it has printed all certificates and transcripts for all successful candidates from 2011 to 2019.

“Any one without these academic documents should confirm whether the biodata was approved and submitted to the transcript unit. If this continues,we shall remain with no option other than publishing these institutions in the media. Let’s work as partners and let’s engage at all times,”the statement read.

The board stated that it’s secretariat does not issue academic documents to students therefore there is no need to refer them to the department.

“We thank all heads of centres who have paid up and picked all documents. The board encourages individual heads of centres to follow up and engage the secretariat on paying up pending debts,”the statement notes.

The board said it continues to aim at enabling candidates to access their academic documents in a timely manner at all times.