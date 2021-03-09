Over the weekend Uganda Breweries illuminated their head offices at Port Bell, Luzira, green, in commemoration of St Patrick’s Day.

This year, the Irish holiday celebrated across the world with fanfare, parades and Guinness, their biggest beer export, may not be as action packed as previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions and Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) set by the government to curb its spread.

In the interests of keeping the public safe, the Luzira based brewery is recognizing the holiday by illuminating their main building, The Bell House in neon green lights ahead of the actual St Patrick’s Day set for Wednesday, March 17.

UBL’s Premium Beers Manager, Elizabeth Batamuliza reiterated the brewery’s effort in commemorating St Patrick’s Day, as recognition of their beer brand Guinness’ Irish heritage. Guinness was first brewed in Dublin, Ireland in 1759 and it is a mainstay in St. Patrick’s celebrations all over the world.

“As Guinness, we recognize that Ireland is our home. We encourage our Guinness consumers across the country to toast to St Patrick’s as we look forward to a momentous celebration next year,” she said.

UBL’s headquarters illuminating in green to celebrate St. Patrick’s is part of Ireland’s Global Greening Initiative that has seen over 500 iconic buildings and sites across the world lit green over the years.

In Uganda, the Jinja Bridge and the Equator have previously been lit green. Famous sites across the world include Madison Square Garden in the US, London Eye, Burj al Arab in UAE, Niagara Falls in Canada, the ‘Welcome’ sign in Las Vegas, the Chain Bridge in Budapest, Hungary and the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil among others have also been lit in green lights.

St Patrick’s started as a Christian holiday in Ireland to honour the country’s patron saint that was killed in the fifth century. It has morphed into an annual celebration of Irish culture across the world.