Ugandan lugaflow artists Shafik Walukaga alias Fik Fameica has sought the guidance of Uganda Police in regard to requirements for a peaceful protest.

Fameica, whose song Buligita is now enjoying airwaves claims that he has an interest in staging a peaceful protest over the rampant kidnap and disappearance of people.

“Dear @PoliceUg, may I know the procedures to go through if one is to hold a peaceful protest over abducted and missing citizens? Thank you.” Fameica posted.

President Museveni last month announced that some of the people detained by security agencies and had been declared missing will be released unconditionally.

The president said the people who had been reported missing had been arrested by security agencies for taking part in the deadly November 18 and 19 protests sparked by the arrest of National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi whereas others were planning to instigate violence in the January,14 polls.

Speaking during the IPOD summit at Kololo Independence grounds on Friday, Museveni said the group made grave miscalculations by trying to destabilize the country but noted this has helped security to understand some of their plans and tactics.

“I have information about the disappearance of people. The security forces also have some information on this same and this will be made available in a disciplined way. Two have been released. 51 are still there but will also be released but they have been helping security to know more about the scheme of the miscalculators,” Museveni said .

The National Unity Platform however released a list of 458 persons they say are missing, a number contradicting the one released by the government.