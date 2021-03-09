The Police Operations director, AIGP Edward Ochom has asked all the force’s commanders to be on high alert over planned protests starting in Kampala and later spread to other parts of the country.

In a message to all Regional Police Commanders, DPCs and other respective commanders, they ought to be alert starting today to thwart plans by opposition politicians carrying out protests against President Museveni’s forthcoming inauguration set for May.

“Intelligence reports indicate that some members of the opposition, especially NUP are planning massively to riot. All RPCs, DPCs and unit commanders with immediate effect are instructed to mobilise and put all personnel under their command to be on standby and deployments be made around black spots,” AIGP Ochom said in a Monday message.

According to the police operations director, all commanders should enhance visibility through foot and motorised patrols as well as road barriers and snap checkpoints put in place to check movements towards the city centre.

“Curfew time should be strictly adhered to and ensure COVID-19 guidelines are followed to the latter,” AIGP Ochom said.

The development comes following a number of posters announcing a plan to disrupt the inauguration of President Yoweri Museveni that have been pinned in a number of parts across the country.

The posters written on “Museveni Tajja Kulayira” which loosely translates as “Museveni will not swear-in” are reportedly pinned by a pressure group that calls itself Time is Now.

Recently, the same pressure group which claims to have links with civil society organizations in developed countries and is working with civil rights activists within the country to coordinate their activities issued a statement claiming that it will block Museveni’s swearing-in, come May 12.

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire on Monday said the police were going to deploy heavily to thwart any possible protests.

“We have deployed strategically to counter these illegal acts and we are continuing with vigilance. We want to warn the organizers of these unlawful demonstrations to desist from participating in any unlawful activities,” he said.

“The police will not hesitate to arrest and charge in courts of law anyone, who will be found participating in these illegal activities.”