Ugandans on Monday 8th, March 2021 joined the world in celebrating International Women’s Day, as the world recognized and appreciated the achievements that women accomplish every day.

The theme this year was #ChooseToChallenge and Nile Post talked to Grace Amongin, a Procurement expert at Movit Products Limited about what it means to her.

Amongin is Movit’s longest-serving female employee, having joined the company in 2005.

What does International Women’s Day mean to you?

For me, Women’s day is a day to celebrate the contribution of women to society. Above all, I feel like it is the right time to celebrate women because our perception of society has tremendously changed. Women today are more empowered and appreciated across various roles and obligations hence a big contribution to the economic growth and sustainability of many generations today and the years to come.

How important is hair to an African woman?

Hair is an important attribute of a woman’s beauty. Right from the days of the bible, we saw prominent women like Ether and many others expressing the value attached to our hair as a sign of beauty so hair is indeed important to any African woman, however, I always encourage women to wear hairstyles that appeal to them or enhance their true African beauty for the better.

What key roles do women play in your organization?

In Movit Products Limited, women have various roles and positions that contribute to the success of the company, ladies are seen and appreciated as people with a lot of integrity. As a woman, for example, I have contributed a lot to this organization. I am one of the longest-serving female employees having joined the company in 2005 as an assistant accountant in the Finance Department. I have since served across various roles in the audit and procurement departments respectively. I pride myself in the way I value my obligations and uphold key values like integrity, commitment, and team leadership skills, am just one out of the many women that have diligently served and played key roles at Movit Products Limited, an attribute we uphold so dearly.

Who do you think is the most admirable woman and why?

Dr. Maggie Kigozi for me is an admirable woman because she is an inspiration to women and young girls. Her effort to uplift the position of the woman in society cannot be ignored.

How could men contribute to promoting gender equality?

Men could contribute to gender equality by supporting women and giving them the platform to freely echo their ideas in regard to economic development, financial sustainability, and any other roles in society.

What advice would you give to women in the beauty care industry?

Women in the beauty industry should always emulate and speak to the true virtues of beauty. Above all, they should always make the effort to look beautiful so that what lies on the inside comes out best on the outside as well. They should also explore all avenues that evoke confidence and empowerment as a lady.

Is it important to celebrate International Women’s Day during the pandemic?

Yes, it is very important to celebrate women’s day during the pandemic. The fact that we have largely survived Covid-19 is reason enough for us to celebrate. I urge women to observe SOPs so that they can keep healthy and strong for themselves and their families.

Any other comments or thoughts you would like to share?

Women should never give up no matter the situation. Always invest in anything that will keep you growing and being the best that you can be. For those who may not have support from their partners, I encourage you to start-up projects that can drive entrepreneurship, to support you and those that may look up to you.