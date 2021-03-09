Fenix International Uganda has announced the change of its corporate name and brand to ENGIE Energy Access Uganda.

This follows a successful integration with solar home system company ENGIE Mobisol and mini-grids provider, ENGIE PowerCorner.

Fenix International has been in Uganda since 2009 and has grown to be a major player in the solar

industry, reaching over 550,000 customers with access to affordable and clean lighting across

Uganda.

ENGIE launched its Access to Energy (A2E) strategy back in 2018, in line with the ambition of

expanding its African footprint and impacting millions of lives on the continent.

The strategy has now evolved into a full-fledged business with the successful integration of solar home system companies,

Daniel Willette, Country Director, ENGIE Energy Access Uganda said: “About 80% of Ugandans still

have no access to electricity and we have a very important role to play in addressing this problem. I

am very excited to be leading our highly motivated team in Uganda during this time of change and we

plan to continue our journey of positively impacting the lives of many more people, especially off-grid

households.”

With this integration, ENGIE Energy Access is now one of the leading off-grid, Pay-As-You-Go

(PAYGo) solar and mini-grid solutions providers in Africa, serving over one million customers and

impacting more than five million lives in nine countries – Uganda, Zambia, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda,

Nigeria, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, and Mozambique.

ENGIE Energy Access is now able to serve a wide range of customers according to their specific energy needs – from basic lighting and phone charging, to more advanced systems for households and small businesses all the way to powering productive use equipment to promote entrepreneurship and boost economic activity in rural communities.