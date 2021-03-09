The National Unity Platform (NUP) president, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has tabled before party leaders and supporters files of his election petition that were officially withdrawn from the Supreme Court last week.

Kyagulanyi said that the forms, when tallied, clearly indicate that he won the January 14th election with 54.19 percent. The Electoral Commission announced NRM’s President Museveni winner of 2021 election with 58.64%. Kyagulanyi, according to EC, scored 34.83%.

But Kyagulanyi presented DR forms, during a press conference held at the NUP party head offices in Kamwokya, Tuesday afternoon, claiming that they show that he won the election.

Journalists, however, were not allowed to inspect the forms to ascertain their authenticity.

Speaking to journalists, Kyagulanyi also announced his party’s next course of action.

“I am here to announce that we are on our own. We have brought the case to the people of Uganda, and these must pass judgment on this matter,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi said that in 1980, when President Museveni could not find justice in the courts of law after losing an election he held guns and led hundreds of Ugandans in the bush in pursuit for a better country, but NUP will not be resorting to violent means.

“Ours is going to be peaceful but very assertive. Our philosophy also stands firm that people power is stronger than people in power. Ugandans must rise to the occasion and resist General Museveni and his regime of blood, using non-violent and lawful means,” Kyagulanyi said.

“The constitution of Uganda under article 29, gives us the right to protest peacefully! I call upon all Ugandans to march to the respective electoral commission offices in your areas of residence and those elsewhere to protest peacefully in any way they see fit as long as it is peaceful.”

Kyagulanyi said that they are going to protest against President Museveni on four grounds, which are;

• a rigged election we won by 54.19% as per these DR forms

• the abductions–the forces must bring our people back dead or alive

• the detention of our people for their conscience

• trying civilians in military courts.

A police helicopter was seen hovering over the NUP party offices as the press conference went on.

Yesterday police announced that they had intelligence reports which pointed at NUP supporters planning to hold riots across the country.