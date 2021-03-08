President Yoweri Museveni has said the social-economic transformation of women in Uganda is key rather than put in place legislation for their emancipation.

“Let everybody be involved in the four sectors of the economy; commercial agriculture, small factories (industrialization), services or ICT. You can’t just be there doing nothing like our bayayes in Kampala,”Museveni said on Monday during the celebrations to mark the Women’s day held at State House in Entebbe.

“We can talk for ages about their rights but let the family first earn. It is social-economic change and not just legal. You can talk for centuries if you don’t implement society change.”

Citing an example of his wife Janet Kataaha Museveni, the president said there are chores she has never done but she is economically and socially transformed, noting that this should be the yardstick.

“Janet here has never carried a baby on her back; the children were pushed in the prams. We should stop wasting time talking and talking. Janet is here, it’s not fiction. She’s not a horse. We are talking about social-economic transformation.”

“The poor people we have need solutions, not just leaders shouting here and there and making fools of yourselves. It is a matter of you the educated people leading the way. Cooking should be done with biogas from cow dung. The difference between Europe and you people is exactly that, social-economic change and not just legal.”

Museveni noted that if women are socially and economically transformed everything will just fall in place.