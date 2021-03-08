President Yoweri Museveni has said the country is about to get out of the Coronavirus crisis that has had far-reaching effects.

Speaking during the Women’s day celebrations at Entebbe State House on Monday afternoon, Museveni said the future is bright with the latest developments.

“When corona came, we analysed it and told you that it is possible to defeat it because we could see its characteristics. Some people were not believing but we insisted and the majority of Ugandans listened I congratulate them. They ignored the liars and because of that, we have got very few deaths. We have only 350 people who have died but you know what happened in other countries. This shows if we really make our own judgment, we can overcome. There is nothing we can’t overcome,”Museveni said.

The president noted that despite receiving COVAX vaccines from Astra Zeneca and making orders for other vaccines Uganda is in advanced stages of making its own Covid-19 cure and vaccine despite negative energy from the whites over the same.

“I have not studied the way the pandemic developed but it seems to be going down. We have been using some medicine. Patients are now very few.We are in the process of making our own vaccine not only for the old corona but also for the new strain. We have also bought some developed by Oxford and propagated in India. Some have arrived. We are to vaccinate risky workers. We are about to get out of this crisis because I can see things moving well,” he noted.

Museveni however dismissed claims that he had together with members of the First Family had taken COVID-19 vaccine jabs from China as had earlier been reported.