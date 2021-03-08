Prince Harry says the Netflix and the Spotify deals were “never part of the plan”, he says.

He says that came from when his family “literally cut me off financially” and he had to pay for security.

But he says he has the money that his mother left him.

Prince Harry draws parallels between the treatment of Meghan and his mother, Princess Diana.

“You know, for me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side,” he says.

“Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago, because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us – but at least we had each other.”

Harry’s late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, relinquished the Her Royal Highness title at the time of her divorce from the Prince of Wales in August 1996.

She died the following year after a car crash in Paris. The driver had been drinking and the car was being followed by paparazzi on motorbikes when the accident happened.

Source: BBC