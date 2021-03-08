Oprah asks Prince Harry what his relationship with his family is like now.

He says he has spoken to the Queen, his grandmother, more in the last year than he has for many, many years and they have a really good relationship. “She’s my colonel-in-chief, right? She always will be.”

Asked about his relationship with his father, Prince Charles – heir to the throne – Harry pauses for a moment.

“There’s a lot to work through there,” he says. “I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like… and Archie’s his grandson.

“But at the same time, of course I will always love him but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship.”

Asked about the relationship with his brother, Prince William, Harry says he loves him to bits and they have been through hell together. “But we were on different paths.”