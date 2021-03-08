A number of posters announcing a plan to disrupt the inauguration of National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential flag bearer Yoweri Museveni, have been pinned in a number of parts across the country.

The posters written on “Museveni Tajja Kulayira” which loosely translates as “Museveni will not swear-in” are reportedly pinned by a pressure group that calls itself Time is Now.

Recently, the same pressure group issued a statement claiming that it will block Museveni’s swearing in, come May 12.

This group which claims to have links with seasoned civil society organizations in developed countries is working with civil rights activists within the country to coordinate their activities.

Their posters were found pinned in different parts of the country including; Kampala, Wakiso, Masaka, and Rakai.

The posters bear the message inviting Ugandans to join nationwide protests while telling to ensure President Museveni does not swear-in.

The group boast of having international support from countries in the neighborhood and Europe.

According to their Facebook page and recent statements, the group claims that NUP’s Bobi Wine is the rightful winner of the January polls and it is working to defend the victory of Ugandans.

The leadership of Time Is Now remains a mystery but it is said it’s coordinated by a former parliamentary candidate who had earlier picked nominations and announced his presidential aspirations subscribing to the Green New Deal.

Police respond

Police have said they have got intelligence reports of a group of planning countrywide protests aimed at disrupting the forthcoming swearing ceremony for President Yoweri Museveni.

In a statement released by the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the group has planned protests in the city starting tomorrow, Tuesday.

“We have received information from credible sources that a section of opposition politicians are planning nationwide violent demonstrations and riots beginning with Kampala Metropolitan area tomorrow,”Owoyesigyire said.

The Kampala deputy police mouthpiece said the organizers of the planned protests are mobilizing the public using social media and posters asking people to join them but warned they will be crashed.

“We have deployed strategically to counter these illegal acts and we are continuing with vigilance. We want to warn the organizers of these unlawful demonstrations to desist from participating in any unlawful activities,” he said.

“The police will not hesitate to arrest and charge in courts of law anyone, who will be found participating in these illegal activities.”