What have we learnt from the Oprah interview?
Meghan and Harry dropped several bombshells during the two-hour interview about life inside the Royal Family. Here’s some of what we learnt:
- Oprah and Meghan spoke about the Royal Family deciding not to make Archie a prince. Meghan said that there were also conversations within the family – relayed to her by Harry – “about how dark his skin might be when he was born”. She refused to say who said that, saying it would be “very damaging to them”. Harry said “that conversation, I am never going to share”. “At the time it was awkward, I was a bit shocked”. Harry also says he was hurt that no-one from his family ever condemned racist media coverage of them
- Meghan revealed to Oprah that she had suicidal thoughts, and “just didn’t want to be alive anymore”. She said she became lonely after limits were put on the things she could do and she didn’t go out in months. Harry said he “had no idea what to do” and “went to a very dark place as well”. “I didn’t have anyone to turn to,” he said
- Harry said he has a “really good” relationship with his grandmother, the Queen, but the relationship with his father has suffered, he said. “There’s a lot to work through there,” he says. “I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like… and Archie’s his grandson. But at the same time, of course I will always love him but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship.” Of Prince William, he said they were on “different paths”
- The prince also said his family “literally cut me off financially” and that’s why the couple have struck deals with Netflix and Spotify so they can afford security. He said he has the money that his mother, Princess Diana, left him
- Meghan spoke about what it was like joining the Royal Family. She said she did not realise that curtsying to the Queen happened within the family – she thought it was just part of the “fanfare”. She said she didn’t do any research about the family beforehand and had never looked Harry up online
- Harry said the couple have watched some of the Netflix royal drama the Crown. Asked if they watch it, Harry replied coyly: “I’ve watched some of it. We’ve watched some of it.”
- Meghan was also asked about her relationship with the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate. It came after rumours in newspaper reports suggested Meghan had made Kate cry in a fight about flower girl dresses for Harry and Meghan’s wedding. Meghan said the “reverse” was true and that Kate later bought flowers a note to make amends
- And the couple revealed they are now expecting a baby girl. Later, Oprah asked if Meghan had got her happy ending with Prince Harry after all. “Greater than any fairytale that you’ve ever read,” she said.
Source: BBC
