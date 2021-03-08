The Rotary Club of Bukoto has given birth to a new club named, the Rotary Club of Kampala Morning Stars at a function held over the weekend.

Speaking at the function Rosette Nabbumba Nayenga, the District Governor District 9211 applauded the Rotary Club of Bukoto for recruiting and attracting more people into rotary through creation of new clubs.

Nabbumba advised Rotarians to be more innovative by doing things differently; noting that there is need to come up with new ideas that will keep them thriving and more attractive to members.

The new club advisor District Governor nominee, District 9213, Mike K. Sebalu , who is also a member of the Rotary Club of Bukoto appreciated all stakeholders who supported the formation and the charter of the new club.

Mercy K. Kainobwisho, the president of the Rotary Club of Bukoto said she was happy for the new club full of young, energetic and focused corporates, noting that it will be a success.

“I encourage Rotaractors who are interested in vibrant young innovative clubs to join this new club,”Kainobwisho said.

The baby club president, Samuel Ngabwaki said it was an honour for him to formally join Rotary and also be installed the first president of the Kampala Morning Stars Rotary club.

He pledged commitment in upholding Rotary values, goals and objectives.

The new club of 34 members used the opportunity to launch a monthly Magazine “The Morning Stars” that will feature its activities and also profiling members who are in business and various professions.