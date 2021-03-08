With the increased risk and rise of noncommunicable diseases, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the minister for Health recently launched Health and Fitness Group Uganda; a facility that utilises lab findings, relies on the latest technology, professional doctors and fitness professionals to provide fitness solutions.

The centre, located at South Point Mall in Kabalagala will be able to do:

Body Fat Analysis

Caloric Expenditure

Body Shape Analysis

Fat Loss Calculation

Risk Analysis

Risk Reduction

The above analyses will from a professional perspective guide on what needs to be done and how by an individual during their fitness and wellness journey.

A well-equipped extreme fitness school on the same premises will train and graduate instructors with skills and knowledge on wellness and fitness.

The instructors through partnerships will work with various organisations and institutions directly with individuals through scheduled routines during their fitness and wellness programs.

Health and Fitness Group Uganda will among other services also provide;

– Dialysis Nutrition management

– Type 2 Diabetes management and Reversal

– Ketogenic and intermittent fasting plan

– Nutrition and Diet Counseling

– Cardiovascular disease Nutritional management

– Weight management

– Oncological Nutrition and diet planning

– Detox Planning and Management

– Micronutrient and macronutrient supplement