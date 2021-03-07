As Uganda prepares to join the rest of the world to commemorate the International Women ’s Day on March 8th, women have been encouraged to tap into the numerous business opportunities brought about by the internet.

The call was made at a conference organised by Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) for women held at the Next Conference Centre.

In her speech, Patience Rubagumya, the commissioner Legal services & Board Affairs at URA explained that women have been affected most by the pandemic.

She noted that the most hit businesses are the Small and Medium Enterprises(SMES) and the informal sector that employs more women than men.

Rubagumya told the women to forge partnerships and discuss issues as a means to support each other.

“As an organisation, we have purposed to be a business enabler by continuously listening to our stakeholders and clients and develop solutions to facilitate their businesses,” she emphasised.

Annet Nakawunde, the managing director Finance Trust Bank encouraged women to seize the opportunities brought about by Covid-19.

She encouraged women to rely on online business operations and join developmental groups so that they access credit from banks citing an example of teachers that have discovered different ways of survival other than their teaching jobs.

“Whereas it is true that Covid-19 has affected us [women],there are also opportunities that have come with this season. Women should appreciate technology more by interacting with “machines” as they go about their business,” she said.

Nakawunde expressed concern about Uganda’s internet stability which she said is still a hindrance to businesses.

The Registrar General of Uganda Registration Services Bureau, Mercy Kainobwisho, encouraged women to formalise their businesses for sustainability and government sponsorship.

“During lockdown, government promised to support small businesses. However, this was an uphill task because most of the small businesses are not registered.”