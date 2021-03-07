Nxt Radio’s Trap show host, Takabasa Timothy aka Taks is all set to unleash his first musical project, ‘The Run’, a 12 track album tomorrow at Exo Lounge.

The unveiling party happening from 5 PM – 7 PM will be hosted by the renowned Hip Hop emcee, Kella McKenzie.

“Come and check out what I believe is the next artist to raise the bar in the Uganda Trap Revolution, Taks has a story to tell and you just have to be there”, said McKenzie.

Taks is expected to treat his fans to electrifying performances and hold a question and answer session to expound on the inspiration behind each track.