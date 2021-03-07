The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has consoled party supporters from Western Uganda who lost in the last general election encouraging them not to give up.

Kyagulanyi delivered his message during a meeting with them at his residence in Magere.

The supporters narrated to Kyagulanyi some of the challenges they encountered during the last election which include; intimidation, death threats among others.

Kyagulanyi told them not to forget their “revolutionary” credentials.

He expressed his gratitude towards hosting them and assured them that soon Uganda will be liberated from the hands of President Museveni.

“These comrades saw first hand the crude rigging which Gen. Museveni did on the 14th of January. What energised all of us however, is seeing the kind of determination these comrades have to reclaim our stolen victory,”he said.

Through these leaders, Kyagulanyi sent greetings to all their people in Western Uganda and thanked them for standing firm amidst untold intimidation.

Speaking on the issue of withdrawing the election petition against Museveni, he told them that they shouldn’t lose hope because the move was just the beginning of the struggle to liberate the country.

“We were well aware that in 2021 we would achieve something which is opening the eyes of Ugandans and showing them the truth but also getting justification to demand for change. I know many of you have been wondering whether the withdrawal of the petition is the end but the answer is no,”he said.