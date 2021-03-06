Police in Iganga are hunting for one Yakubu Isabirye, a 25-year-old chapati seller for allegedly murdering Ali Kalulu, a 30-year-old casual laborer he caught in bed with his wife.

Kalulu had been a casual laborer at the home of the Gombolola Internal Security Officer (GISO).

Trouble started when Lydia Namukose commonly known as Mama Swabura, the wife of Isabirye left her home allegedly to go watch news at the home of the GISO.

It was moments later that, following a tip-off from one of the neighbors, Isabirye dashed into the area armed with a knife, he broke into the house where Kalulu and Namukose lay entwined and tore them apart before stabbing Kalulu a number of times in the chest and neck.

According to eyewitnesses, when Isabirye was done with his act, he dumped the knife and took off to a destination unknown.

Brian Kibedi, a resident in the area claims that Namukose has been a prominent visitor of the deceased, and many times after her arrival, they are treated to strange sounds coming from the house.

The deceased has been married to two wives and ten children.

The LC one chairman Nabukona village, Philip Balyejusa said Isabirye had on several occasions raised a complaint before the LC one court accusing the deceased of having a love affair with his wife but he simply turned a deaf ear.

“He even said the two had always been having sex inside the home of the Gombola Internal Security Officer (GISO),” he said

Balyejusa urged couples to desist from acts of taking the law into their hands but instead refer their complaints to the police family and child protection unit or any non-governmental organization for necessary action to avoid similar incidents.

The GISO, Sande Kafufu said the deceased informed him that he was going back home to drop some items but was shocked to hear moments later that he had been stabbed dead.

Kafufu denied rumors that he was aware of the love affair between the two.

Residents of the Nambale sub-county have demanded the immediate transfer of the GISO saying he has always been involved in acts that are illegal.

The officer in charge of CID, Iganga central police station, Andrew Ddumba said police are hunting for Isabirye to answer charges of murder.

Ddumba cautioned members of the public to desist from taking the law into their hands but always seek counseling from relevant offices to avoid similar incidents.