President Museveni has announced that some of the people detained by security agencies and had been declared missing will be released unconditionally.

The president last month said the people who had been reported missing had been arrested by security agencies for taking part in the deadly November 18 and 19 protests sparked by the arrest of National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi whereas others were planning to instigate violence in the January,14 polls.

Speaking during the IPOD summit at Kololo Independence grounds on Friday, Museveni said the group made grave miscalculations by trying to destabilize the country but noted this has helped security to understand some of their plans and tactics.

“I have information about the disappearance of people. The security forces also have some information on this same and this will be made available in a disciplined way. Two have been released. 51 are still there but will also be released but they have been helping security to know more about the scheme of the miscalculators,” Museveni said .

According to Museveni, some of these detainees were misled by politicians to get involved in criminal activities but noted government will see a way of having them released.

“I will ask the DPP to review each case and recommend a soft landing for each of the people arrested. Most of them have been misled.”

Last month, the president said following the November 18 and 19 riots in which 54 people died, a commando unit was deployed in Kampala and neighbouring areas and that this together with the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence carried out the arrests of people who have since been declared as missing by their relatives.

On Thursday, the Internal Affairs Minister released a list of 177 people whom he said have been missing but had been arrested by security.

“Today I am presenting to you a list of 177 clearly identifying the person, the date when the person was arrested, the place where the person was arrested from, the reason why the person was arrested and the case management history,”Odongo said.

The minister told parliament that 43 of these had been arrested for participating in riots whereas 156 were found in possession of military stores and others were apprehended while in meetings planning post-election violence.

“Six persons were released on police bond. ln conclusion, going forward, l would like to inform the house and the general public that a copy of this list is at police headquarters with the office of the Chief Political Commissar. The public is encouraged to check with that office the whereabouts of their missing persons and to get permission to visit them,” he said.

The list had 153 people who had been arrested for being found in possession of government stores and have since been charged and remanded to Makindye military prison.

The minister said that a total of 53 people had been arrested for participating in last year’s deadly protests and have since been remanded to Makindye.

If President Museveni’s words are to go by, it is the 53 people who will be released unconditionally after reviewing their charges but he didn’t mention anything to do with the other 153 people as listed by the Internal Affairs Minister.

The National Unity Platform however released a list of 458 persons they say are missing, a number contradicting the one released by government.

The Internal Affairs Minister on Thursday told parliament that he would try to crosscheck systems to see if there are still other people not listed.

“This is what I have so far but I will go back and check our systems to know where these persons are kept. I will look at the lists members have presented here and establish the whereabouts of these people,” he said.