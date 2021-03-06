The local football governing body has given a green light to second-tier division club and Mbale-based Kiboga Young Football Club to change its name to Mbale Heroes.

In a statement released on Friday, following a request by Kiboga Young to metamorphose, the same has been granted, pending completion of legal requirements.

“FUFA Executive has granted Kiboga Young FC permission to change its name to Mbale Heroes FC. The decision was taken following a request by Kiboga Young FC for proposed change of name. Mbale Heroes will be required to complete the necessary legal requirements in a bid to meet the FUFA Club Licensing regulations,” the statement from FUFA noted.

Last year, a total of 11 teams changed their names after being approved by the local football governing body.

Consequently, Bright Stars was renamed Soltilo Bright Stars among the teams that play in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

However, the latest change of name from Kiboga Young FC to Mbale Heroes stems from a 2019 decision that saw Mbale Heroes buy Kiboga Young making it eligible to play in the FUFA Big League.

However, the club had not been allowed to formally change name until yesterday’s statement.

Mbale Heroes was one of the teams to reckon with in Ugandan football, especially coming from the eastern side of the country having won the Uganda Cup twice in 1976 and 1999.

The team also represented Uganda on the continent in the African Cup Winners’ Cup in 1977 and 2000 but since then, it struggled financially and almost collapsed after being relegated to the Mbale district fourth division.

However, in order to keep the name of the once strong team alive, the club officials decided to buy off Kiboga Young playing in the FUFA Big League, the second tier division in Uganda and they hope the team can qualify to the Uganda Premier League to hobnob with the big teams in the country once again.