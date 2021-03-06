National Unity Platform Presidential Flagbearer and principal Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has deleted social media posts in which he referred to USA puppet Juan Guaido as president of Venezuela.

The action by Bobi Wine follows a backlash from social media followers who labelled him naïve following the post in which he claimed he had been having a virtual meeting with Venezuela’s president Guaido.

“Very pleased to speak with President @JuanGuaido of Venezuela this evening. We discussed the way forward for both countries, and the need to build synergies for the defence of democratic principles and human rights across the globe,” Bobi Wine posted on his social media platforms days back.

“This is unfortunate. Bobi Wine had a zoom meeting of sorts with Juan Guaidó, then called Guaido “President” of Venezuela. Who is advising Wine? That said, Wine has suffered for his bravery, but he may be politically naive or this just exposes his actual politics,” Sean Jacobs, a follower of Twitter lamented afterwards.

Following a lot of comments against Bobi Wine’s meeting with Guaido, the singer cum politician has now pulled down the social media posts without explanation.

Elected to head the national assembly at the age of 35, Guaido had declared himself interim president despite Nicolas Maduro and his allies winning a majority vote in December 2020 legislative elections.

He was supported by the USA and called interim president but the efforts to unseat Maduro did not culminate into anything.