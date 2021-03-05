Alex Luganda, a lawyer attached to Vipers Sports Club has revealed an ordeal in which he and several other motorists were robbed of their valuables, and their cars vandalized just in front of a roadblock mounted by Uganda Police officers.

According to Luganda, the incident happened Thursday night at about 11:00 pm during curfew time when they were required to stop for police check along the Northern Bypass.

“Cars in line were broken into at the same time, others used big stones to break the screens and as people scampered out, they beat you and picked the items they needed,” Luganda elaborated.

“Northern Bypass [is] not safe, robbed and beaten in jam created by a police roadblock in the vicinity of police. Over four vehicles broken into and occupants beaten. It is sad,” Luganda added moments later.

Another eyewitness narrated that a vehicle branded like a Taxi Hiace was ferrying thugs.

“They disembarked and started assaulting people, robbing them,” the witness said.

“However, the police managed to arrest one of the thugs and the hunt is on for the vehicle to be impounded.”

Speaking to Nile Post, a police source stated that they have one of the suspects in custody and the search for the vehicle and other suspects is ongoing.

“We are going to put more deployments in the area. We believe the group is organized. And we are on the lookout for them,” the source claimed.