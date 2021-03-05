The Supreme Court in Kampala has allowed National Unity Platform leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine to withdraw the petition he had filed challenging President Museveni’s election.

The development stemmed from Kyagulanyi’s application in which he said had been forced to withdraw the petition he filed because he thought the court has not put in place grounds favorable for his petition to succeed.

On Friday, after listening from lawyers from both sides, the panel of nine justices accepted that it was right for the petition to be withdrawn.

“Considering that the respondents had no objection to the application for withdrawal, leave is hereby granted to the petitioner as prayed. The petition stands withdrawn,” Justice Stella Amoko Arach read the ruling on behalf of the other justices of the Supreme Court.

The justices however noted that would give the reasons and detailed ruling on notice.

“The reasons and determination of costs shall be contained in ruling to be delivered on notice. This ruling is signed by all members of the quorum.”

The development means that President Museveni’s January 14 election stands unchallenged and he is now the duly elected president of Uganda and awaits swearing-in slated for May.