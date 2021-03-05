The Senegalese authorities have suspended the signal of two private television stations after accusing them of focusing too much on protests triggered by the arrest of an opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko.

The two stations affected by the decision by the National Audiovisual Regulatory Council (CNRA) are Sen TV and Walf TV channels

The stations were accused of broadcasting “in loop” images of the unrest after Sonko’s arrest, the AFP news agency reported.

Earlier, police clashed with supporters of Mr Sonko who was arrested on Wednesday in Bignona town in the southern Casamance region.

The government confirmed that one person was killed in the violence.

Mr Sonko has been accused of raping a woman at a salon where he went to get massages.

He has described the case as politically motivated and an attempt by President Macky Sall’s allies to ensure he can’t run in the next election.

Last week, Senegal’s parliament voted to strip Mr Sonko’s immunity so the rape trial could proceed.

Source: BBC