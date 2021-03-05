With the COVID-19 cases significantly dropping in the United States of America (USA), the Ugandan associations have kickstarted their campaigns geared towards the annual labor day weekend events.

North America particularly the USA has been a hotbed of rivalry between a well-funded UNAA Causes and the Ugandan Government-sponsored UNAA.

It should be noted that both associations missed a chance to host an event in the previous year due to COVID-19, this year, therefore, offers a mouth-watering contest of their rivalry as it brings the fore; meticulous planning, and a nasty play of politics from those who missed it especially from the UNAA side.

Venues

UNAA Causes have stuck to Miami, Florida.

Meanwhile, on their end, UNAA will not stick to San Francisco where they had initially set the convention that never was.

While their subscribers went abuzz with plans to host the event in San Francisco, the Association announced they would change venue to Cincinnati, Ohio.

Elections and Politics

This year’s convention for UNAA coincides with their bi-annual elections that could either see incumbent president Henrieta Wamala cede to another leader or take a second term.

UNAA elections sum up the political gimmicks of the Association and whoever is at the top plays their cards to their own benefit.

In the previous conventions, Henrietta’s predecessor was accused of manipulating registers, and blocking competition after he threw one Daniel Kawuma out of the race twice for reportedly not being a member in good standing, the case ended up in court.

It is now time for Henrieta Wamala to play her cards and indeed she has a little time on her hands.

According to a source in San Francisco, the first political card by Henrieta has been to bring the convention away from there to Cincinnati where she would be able to make a stronger campaign base.

“California would be really tricky since it harbors many NUP supporters it would be important to move the convention to a less opposition area,” the source intimated.

Henrietta faces potential competition from her deputy Lydia Natolo and Frank Musisi who last won elections in California (2007 – 2009).

“The masterclass from Henrietta was to ambush her competition by directing the convention where she will have control. She took it to Cincinnati which is near her demographic strength. She can bus in people from Chicago (her home State) to Ohio, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania,” the source added.

Meanwhile UNAA arch-rivals UNAA Causes have never appreciated politics, and have proceeded with a business and entertainment angle as usual lining up a Corporate Dinner Gala and entertainment boat cruise.

Rivalry

The rivalry has been stoked afresh, and this has intensified the marketing from both groups as they intend to grab subscriptions.

While UNAA Causes have been announcing their Business One on One project aimed at pitching investment plans and taking them in the living rooms of the diaspora Community, UNAA kicked in with the Wallstreet Forum also aimed at educating on the basics on investment.

In the same programs, UNAA hinted they will be bringing a guest educator to answer issues on “burning tax questions”.

It remains clear, that the two sides: UNAA (with funding from the Ugandan government) and UNAA Causes (outspending all others but with no known funding source) continue to stretch their rivalry even this year. But first, Politics must continue taking center stage with the former.