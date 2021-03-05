Jumia has announced the expansion of Cash On Delivery payments to upcountry consumers in 12 districts.

The districts that will enjoy this payment method include Lira, Mbarara, Kasese, Fort Portal, Masaka, Gulu, Soroti, Mbale, Tororo, Arua, Kabale and Hoima.

“The expansion of the Cash On Delivery payments is an exciting chance for us to expand the gospel of e-commerce to the upcountry regions and rural areas. We have seen a lot of interest in Jumia and our services in these particular areas however we plan to expand to even more regions,” said Ron Kawamara, Jumia Uganda CEO.

Previously, this payment method was restricted to consumers in Kampala and Entebbe.

Consumers in upcountry regions could only prepay for orders made on the Jumia app with MTN & Airtel Mobile Money.

According to a 2019 Jumia tech report, a large number of Jumia consumers opt to use cash on delivery payments when making purchases on the platform.

“Previously, consumers especially those upcountry would be hesitant to shop online because of one payment method being made available, with the introduction of the cash on delivery payments, we are enhancing customer confidence in our service and more importantly we can expect to see an increase in the adoption of e-commerce,” Kawamara said.

Jumia Uganda is also present upcountry through hundreds of pick up stations including Bata stores in Mbarara, Fort Portal, Lira and more where consumers can pick orders they place on Jumia.