The judiciary has said it was only dispensing its duty when it denied bail to deceased lawyer, Bob Kasango to enable him fly out of the country for treatment.

Kasango passed on at Luzira Murchison Bay prison on Saturday where he had been jailed in 2018 and the death was attributed to a heart condition he had since 2014.

However, following Kasango’s death, many of his family members and close friends castigated the judiciary for refusing to grant him bail to allow him fly out of the country for treatment and this partly contributed to his death.

“We had organized for him to fly out of the country for treatment but the judiciary and DP objected to the bail. I don’t understand how our judiciary system works,” journalist Andrew Mwenda said on Monday at All Saints Church, Nakasero during the requiem mass for Kasango.

However, in a statement released on Friday, the judiciary said it has noted with concern statements circulating that it played a role in Kasango’s death but noted they did nothing wrong.

“His demise is regrettable, and the Judiciary commiserates with his family and friends. We would, however, like to correct the wrong impression being created that the court had any connection with Kasango’s sudden death. Kasango was handed 16 years in jail after the Court found him guilty of conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to defraud, forgery of judicial documents and theft. He was also ordered to compensate the government of Uganda shs5 billion. He appealed to the Court of Appeal against the convictions and sentences – he, unfortunately, passed on before the court could deliver its decision in the matter,” the statement noted.

“It is also important to note that Kasango had applied for bail pending appeal before a single judge, but his application was unsuccessful, and the court gave reasons. He appealed the decision before a panel of three justices, but it was equally unsuccessful, and the reasons were given. It is, therefore, wrong for anyone to impute any wrongdoing on the part of the court, let alone suggesting that the court had anything to do with his eventual death.”

Kasango’s wife, Nice Bitarabeho Kasango told mourners on Monday that whereas the deceased could have been operated upon by medical facilities in Uganda, they could not offer proper post-operation treatment to him.

“He was diagnosed with a heart problem in 2014 and this could only be handled through an operation as recommended by doctors. He usually passed out like in 2018, he collapsed and was rushed to Nakasero hospital where he spent five days in the Intensive Care Unit and for all these days, his heart has stopped beating,”Kasango’s wife said.

“It is not that Ugandan doctors didn’t have expertise to carry out the required surgery but it is the post-surgery support that he needed abroad.”