A weather expert at Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) has said current high temperatures we are experiencing at night are as result of low hanging clouds.

In a brief statement, Yusuf Nsubuga, the expert, said during the day, the land and buildings absorb lots of heat from the sun then during the night the land and buildings are supposed to release this heat to the outer space but because of the cloudiness we are having at night, the heat ends up being trapped by these clouds.

“Because of the cloud ceiling, the heat instead of escaping to the outer space it ends up coming back to us in form of high temperatures,” he said.

Over the past few days, Ugandans have experienced unbearable heat.

Nsubuga said the high temperatures are indication that we are transiting from a dry season to wet season as low rain bearing clouds form at night