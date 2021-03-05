The 3rd Division of the General Court Martial has sentence 25-year-old Chegem Mariko to 35 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to armed robbery.

The court sat in Moroto on Friday morning under Col Benard Tuhame.

Mariko of Kadilaken village, Lamario parish in Rupa sub-county Moroto district was convicted on his own plea of guilty of aggravated robbery (10 years), Illegal possession of a firearm (5 years), and attempted murder which earned him 20 years imprisonment.

On 16th February 2021, at around 08:00 pm, while at Rupa trading center, Chegem Mariko with 02 others still at large, using gun number 220703, broke into Mr. Adupa Peter’s shop.

During the course of the robbery, they shot injured Adupa Peter on the right hand. They also took away shop items including 500,000shs.

Prosecution led by Lt Hamza Hirya informed the court that three days back, the same gun had been used to steal animals from Napak.

Therefore, the convict was a habitual thief using an illegal gun.

“The convict by pleading guilty knew what he was doing was unlawful and the victim he shot is incapacitated and property taken. We pray this honorable Court sentenced him to life imprisonment so that he is taken away from society,” Lt Hamza said.

The Division Court Martial Chairman, Col Benard Tuhame while reading the sentence told the convict that both three counts were to be served concurrently. He counseled the convict that by the time he comes back to society after 35 years, he would have become a reformed man fit to live in society.