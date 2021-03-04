The commissioner of Transport Regulation and Safety at the Ministry of Works and Transport, Winston Katushabe has said that driving permits that were issued by Face Technologies will be valid till they expire.

A new driving permits issuing company called Uganda Security Printing Company (USPC) started its operations on March 1, 2021, and several motorists were left wondering if permits that were issued by the Face Technologies are now invalid.

Speaking on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze, Katushabe said that they have no reason to worry, because their permits will still be recognised as long as they have not yet expired.

“The permits that Face Technology issued are still valid till their expiration date. We have discussed this with the Uganda Police as well,” Katushabe said.

Katushabe said that the new company will offer services similar to what Face Technologies was offering but urged Ugandans to be patient with them as any transition will always come with challenges.

Katushabe said that motorists should however be alert and pick the new permits immediately, as soon as they are called upon.

Katushabe said that Uganda has been given an issuer identification number which means that the new permits which will be issued by USPC are going to be recognised globally by all nations that conform to ISO standards.

An international driving permit will allow you to drive anywhere in these three regions of EAC, SADC and COMESA without you converting your permit,” Katushabe said.