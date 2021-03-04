A section of legislators hailing from the border districts are concerned that a number of people have fled to the neighbouring countries fearing that they could be arrested over their political convictions.

MPs Macho Geoffrey of Busia Municipality, Gilbert Oulanya of Kilak South and John Baptist Nambeshe of Manjiya County, said many people in their areas had fled country and are now seeking refuge in Kenya, South Sudan and DR Congo.

They expressed these concerns during a parliamentary sitting to discuss the issue of missing people who are presumed to have been arrested by security agencies.

Macho said 16 opposition supporters in Busia are on the so called wanted list and had opted to flee.

Oulanya said a number of his supporters had fled to South Sudan fearing the so called “drones”, the vans used by security agencies in their operations.

The MPs asked government to give assurance to the Ugandans that they are safe arguing that the ongoing operations were tainting the image of the country.