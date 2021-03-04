The State Minister for Works and Transport Peter Lokeris has revealed that government is in the process of amending the 52-year-old engineers’ law to make it suit the current developments and challenges.

“The Engineers Registration Act (1969) will be repealed and amended to provide for a stronger and effective legal framework that will address the present challenges such as the current low registration rate,”Lokeris said on Thursday during the function to commemorate the World Engineering day at held at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

The minister said there is need for an updated law that matches with the current trends and technology as the country and world at large grow at a terrific speech.

“There are only 1,300 registered engineers for a population of 45 million Ugandans, too many informal sector and unprofessional practices, shoddy and poor quality of works and services. By amending the law, these will be dealt with,” he said.

Minister Lokeris said government in efforts to regulate the construction industry where many engineers work and practice will introduce the construction industry bill.

He added that under the third National Development Project, there will be focus on the promotion of local content in the construction industry, access to affordable credit, access to equipment, construction industry skills development, promotion of large-scale production of construction materials, among others.

According to Eng. Dr. Isaac Mutenyo, the chairman for Uganda Engineers Registration Board (ERB) the day helps to reflect on the achievements and challenges encountered by practitioners of engineering.

“For Uganda, this day comes at a time when we are faced with several challenges that relate to technology development, high population growth, environmental degradation, poor solid waste management, rapid urbanization among others. All these can be ably addressed by a well-managed and regulated engineering practice. This day also comes at an opportune time when a new government is coming in place,” Mutenyo said.

Mutenyo underscored the need to underpin the engineering practice into the national development program.

“I would like to encourage government to put engineering at the center of all development interventions. At the national level, government has strategized in order to reap benefits from the oil and gas potential, establishment of cities to deal with the rapid urbanization and the expansion of electricity and power supply. These strategies are well elaborate in the third National Development Project. It is therefore essential to underpin engineering practice in our national development.”

At the function, the minister launched the Engineers Registration Board (ERB) Strategic Plan for the period 2020/2021 to 2024/25, which aims at attaining excellence in engineering services offered to society and addressing challenges facing the engineering profession.