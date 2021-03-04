Uganda’s new High Commissioner to Kenya, Amb.Dr Hassan Wasswa Galiwago has finally presented his credentials to Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The function to hand over the credentials was done on Wednesday at the State House in Nairobi.

Speaking during the occasion, the new High Commissioner extended warm greetings from President Museveni to his Kenyan counterpart, adding that he is privileged to have been appointed in the position.

In his brief remarks, Galiwango recalled that Uganda and Kenya have historically enjoyed cordial relationships strengthened by the strong political and social-economic ties that continue to grow day by day, to which he looks forward to enriching further.

“This relationship is nurtured by our two leaders, who work closely on matters of mutual interest at both bilateral and multilateral levels,” he said.

He acknowledged that, Kenya is a major trading partner for Uganda and that the Uganda High Commission in Nairobi, under his leadership is committed to further strengthening this trade for mutual benefit of the two countries’ peoples.

He also congratulated President Uhuru upon his assumption of the chairmanship of the East African Community and assured him of Uganda’s full cooperation.

In response, the Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta asked the newly appointed Ugandan High Commissioner in Kenya to work on bilateral and East African Community integration issues because they are of national importance to both brotherly countries.

Ends confusion

The presentation of the credentials by Galiwango brought to an end the confusion and stalemate that has been around for over four months regarding the rightful Ugandan High Commissioner to Kenya.

In October last year, President Museveni appointed Galiwango as the new High Commissioner in Kenya.

However, Phibby Otaala who had been replaced said she would not hand over to Hassan Galiwango, arguing that she had never been recalled by President Museveni who is the appointing authority.

The stalemate has been on since October and the latest development of the new High Commissioner presenting his credentials to the Kenyan presidents brings the same to an end.