Roke Telkom in partnership with Entebbe Ladies Golf Club has launched the Entebbe Ladies Open ahead of the Women’s Day Celebrations slated for 8th March 2021.

The tournament was announced at the Golf Club amid other sponsors.

“We are glad to be a part of this year’s tournament as brand sponsors for the Entebbe Ladies Golf Open. This is our second year partnering with the club to bring this event to life while celebrating the women in our communities,” said Michelle Baine, the Brand Manager at Roke Telkom said.

Roke will provide free Wi-Fi internet for the tournament parties in attendance.

Rita Apel, the Lady Captain of Entebbe Golf Club said they hold the Ladies Golf Open event the weekend before women’s day each year.

“Due to the global pandemic, this year’s event will have strict Covid-19 regulations and SOP’s observance that we as a club must follow,” she said.

Apel said the pandemic has affected the number of golfers,especially those from the neighbouring countries.

“Participants in the competition are required to be present five minutes before their tee-off time to avoid overcrowding and ensure their safety,” she said.

The two-day event will tee off on 5th and 6th March 2021 starting at 8:00 AM, and the 19th hole event will kick off at 5:30 PM up until 8:00 PM.