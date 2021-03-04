The application by Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine to withdraw the petition challenging President Museveni’s election has taken a new twist after lawyers said they lack practicing certificates.

On Thursday, when the court convened to hear the application to withdraw the poll petition, Kyagulanyi’s lawyers represented by Medard Sseggona told court that their practicing certificates had expired and are yet to be renewed.

“We applied to the Law Council to renew our practicing certificates and they are being processed. Unfortunately, the grace period elapsed in February. We thought it is professional enough to raise it,” Sseggona told court.

“It is not in our practice to operate outside the law but this is a matter that requires being expedited.”

However, in response, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo asked the lawyers whether they had informed the court’s registrar over the same for a temporary solution but the lawyers answered in the negative.

When asked to comment on the matter, the respondents’ side led by the Attorney General William Byaruhanga said they would go with the court’s decision.

Adjourned

The Chief Justice ruled that it was better the case is adjourned as the lawyers write to the Supreme Court’s registrar issues temporary practicing certificates to the three lawyers representing Kyagulanyi.

“We give you up to 5pm today to obtain practicing certificates.I am making it easy for you in case you have not yet done the other things which are required and I am directing the chief registrar to give you temporary practicing certificates that will expire on March 18, 2021 for purposes of prosecuting this petition,”Dollo said.

The Chief Justice consequently adjourned the matter to tomorrow Friday to hear the application to withdraw the petition.

The law provides that every advocate must have a practicing certificate renewable after one year and is used by the Law Council.

However, advocates are given a grace period of up to March 1 of every New Year to have acquired their new practicing certificates.