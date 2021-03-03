The National Resistance Movement flag bearer in the recently concluded Mbale Woman Member of Parliament elections, Lydia Wanyoto has run to court seeking to challenge the victory of her nemesis, MP-elect Connie Galiwango.

Wanyoto was trounced by Galiwango with a vote margin of over 15,000. However, she argues that the exercise was marred by gross malpractices including; voter intimidations, violence, voter bribery among others.

Wanyoto has put together three law firms to argue her case, among them NMugoda company advocates, Springs advocates, and Mugabi Ishaka advocates.

“We have sworn a total of 123 affidavits of innocent voters who were victims of violence, intimidation, bribery. We have affidavits of electoral officials who were also victims of the same violence and intimidation and that is how the results were manipulated and falsified in favor of Connie Galiwango” said Edmund Nangulu Wanyoto’s lead lawyer.

Adding that; “our evidence shows in both individual and photographic proof how boxes were opened in the plain view of the electoral officials and they did not take any steps to reverse or nullify those results.”

The petition wants the court to nullify the outcome of the January 14th parliamentary elections and order for a re-run for Mbale woman MP.

“We are here to set the record straight, to undo the false electoral process, to reverse the irregularities, and to have a legitimate electoral process where the candidates are able to express themselves and determine the will of the voters.”

By press time, counsel for the petitioner was yet to serve the respondents.

Connie Galiwango on the other hand says she is confident about her victory adding that she is waiting to receive the petition and respond appropriately.

The respondents will be expected to respond within 10 days upon receipt of the petition after which the court will set the hearing date.

Wanyoto defeated Galiwango in the disputed NRM primaries but the reverse came true in the general elections.