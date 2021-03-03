Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 600th league appearance with his 20th Serie A goal of the season as Juventus comfortably beat Spezia.

All three goals came in the second half, with Ronaldo getting his side’s third when he finished off a quick counter-attack in the final minute. Alvaro Morata had turned in Federico Bernardeschi’s cross for the opener before Federico Chiesa tapped in.

Victory moved Juventus to within three points of second-placed AC Milan.

Ronaldo’s goal means he has become the first player to score at least 20 goals in each of the past 12 seasons in Europe’s top five leagues.