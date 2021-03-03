Deputy Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah has turned down his would-be only chance to chair the 10th parliament despite the absence of Speaker Rebecca Kadaga.

Oulanyah who has been missing in action for over a year was today expected to chair parliament’s plenary sitting in absence of Kadaga who is currently away mourning the death of her niece, Sheila Kadaga who passed on early this week.

However, when the session started on Wednesday afternoon, Oulanyah said he would allow Parliament stand in solidarity with Speaker Kadaga.

“From the moment I was asked to chair this House, I saw a lot of comments on social media, people asking what I would say. I can only do what I have always done. We will not have this sitting in solidarity with the Speaker who has lost a dear one,” Oulanyah said.

“I am doing this because even if this was the last opportunity for me to preside over the 10th Parliament, I would let it go because it’s not human to proceed while the Speaker mourns.”

Parliament also observed a moment of silence in honour of Kadaga’s fallen niece before the sitting was adjourned to tomorrow Thursday.

Oulanyah, who has been overshadowed by Kadaga in as far as chairing the 10th parliament is concerned, has not made more than five appearances in parliament during the time.

The development also underscores the reports of the formation of camps between Kadaga and her deputy Oulanya and starting of underground work to reach out to the newly elected MPs ahead of the election of the new speaker of Parliament set for May 20.

Both Kadaga and Oulanyah have for many years been in a cold war that became pronounced in 2013 when the Omoro County MP claimed on a radio talk show that he was always being set up by Kadaga to oversee debate on controversial matters.

Whereas Kadaga has previously said she will be speaker, come May, 20, Oulanyah has also insisted that this is his time to steer affairs in the August House.